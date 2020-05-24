JoAnn SmithMacon, GA- JoAnn Smith, a happily retired, Geriatric Nurse of 25 years and long time resident of Macon, Ga, passed away on Saturday, May 16th, 2020 in Savannah, Ga. JoAnn had been battling cancer since September 2019. She was 59 years old.JoAnn is preceded in death by her daughter, Cassie Hornsby; her granddaughter, Hailie Crepeau and her father, Durward Smith. She is survived by her mother, Lois Holst; her daughter, Dana Geiger; brother, Billy Bucher; two sisters, Robbyn Gore and Sue Smith; multiple nieces and nephews, including Amanda Palmer and significant other of 21 years, Kurt Byrd.JoAnn will forever be remembered for her infectious smile, quick wit and kind words. She is already missed beyond measure, there are many lives she touched while here with us.The family will be having a private memorial service for JoAnn and asks that in lieu of flowers, a donation to Stomach Cancer Awareness, Roadway Helmet Safety or Teenage Mental Health be made.