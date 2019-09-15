JoAnn White Edwards
April 24, 1938 - September 12, 2019
Macon, GA- JoAnn White Edwards, 81, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Thursday, September 12, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11:00am in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Richardson officiating. Burial will follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 10:00am until the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mountain Hill Schoolhouse Foundation, Inc., 47 Mountain Hill Road, Fortson, Georgia 31808.
JoAnn was born in Troup County, Georgia to the late J. Elbert and Zenobia Slayton White and was preceded in death by her daughters, Teresa Edwards and Kelly Edwards. She was a Sales Associate, most recently with Lowe's and a member of the former Lakeview Baptist Chapel. Above all, JoAnn loved spending time with her family.
Survivors include her children, Janice (Ted) Livingston, Jean Edwards, Johnnie (Gina) Edwards, Bruce Edwards, and Angelia (Clint) Trawick; grandchildren, Lauren (Joseph) Daniel, Teresa (Marco) Walker, Joshua Powers, Ashley (Joseph) Romeo and Jacob Powers; and great grandchildren, Autumn Romeo, William Daniel, Clayton Romeo, Caroline Daniel, Westyn Walker, Carson Romeo and Ashton Romeo.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery have charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for JoAnn White Edwards
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 15, 2019