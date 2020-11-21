Joanna Deason Bernard
April 30, 1940 - November 14, 2020
Richmond Hill, Georgia - Joanna Deason Bernard of Warner Robins, GA, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on November 14, 2020. Her age was "forever young."
Joanna was born in Washington, DC and her patriotic birthplace carried forward in life, as she could not watch a flag or a soldier go by without standing with her hand over her heart. She was a faithful civil servant at Robins Air Force Base, and a volunteer at the Air Force museum later in life. She was the proud daughter and golfing partner of U.S. Marine, William Thomas Deason, III and Phyllis Bennie Young. She and Wiltz J. Bernard, II had four little "stair steps", aka loving children, Lori Gaylor (Tim), Sherry Oglesby (Mike), Kathy Crumrine (John), and Wiltz Bernard, III. She spent 30 years as the Division Secretary of the Civil Engineering Division at Warner Robins Air Logistics Center (WRALC). She was thrilled when Lori and Tim Gaylor gave her two beautiful grandchildren, Worth and Rebecca, and when Sherry and Mike Oglesby gave her two more, Michael and Grace. Wiltz, III kept the clan together and made sure Mom's every need was catered to without delay, including Panera every Sunday.
Joanna was a wonderful, loving mother and grandmother, always looking for the fun in life. She was a talented gardener, and she enjoyed square dancing, her doggies, and socializing. She was a true natural beauty and a fashionista. Later in life she met and fell in love with a handsome Marine, James D. Reed, to whom she was married for many years.
Joanna was the beloved sister of William Thomas Deason, IV (preceded in death), Helen Wiggins, Judith Valente, Timothy Deason (preceded in death), Sallie Feldman (preceded in death), and Patrick Deason.
Joanna's family would like to extend their love and thanks to the staff and caregivers at Station Exchange Senior Care in Richmond Hill, GA, for making the last six years of her life full of love and joy.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked donations be made to Alzheimer's Association
(alz.org
) or Hospice of Savannah (hospicesavannah.org
).
Her beautiful smile will be missed and never forgotten.