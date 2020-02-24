Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joanne H. Epps. View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 View Map Graveside service 2:00 PM Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery Dry Branch , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joanne H. Epps

March 12, 1939 - February 22, 2020

Warner Robins, GA- Joanne Epps, 80, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 22, 2020.

Joanne, a.k.a. Nana, grew up in Twiggs County and was a member of Antioch Baptist Church where she met her husband during a Training Union meeting. She was a retired banker and her loyal customers loved her.

A beautiful person inside and out, Joanne never met a stranger; her smile and personality were one of a kind. She was both a bright and smart person who could light up a room. People never forgot meeting her. Joanne was affectionately called Eagle Eye because she was both an expert marksman and had keen instincts about people and life. She was a foster child and this only made her stronger as the Epps family engulfed her as one of their own.

Joanne and her husband, Tommy, devoted their retirement years to helping people in times of disaster while volunteering with the American Red Cross. They were deployed on over 100 National Disasters and personally helped thousands of people in time of need. Joanne and her husband were awarded the 2001 Disaster Services Volunteer of the Year Award for the State of Georgia.

Her favorite "person" to talk to besides our glorious Lord was a pet cat named Miss Piggy, who saved the Epps' lives on three different occasions and provided 17 years of companionship. Joanne enjoyed sewing, gardening, crocheting, hunting, camping, and spending time with her husband and family. She was even honored to work for Dale Earnhardt for six years.

Joanne's wonderful daughter, Diane "Dina Bug" and a special foster child, Charles Larry Langston, preceded her in death.

Joanne is survived by her loving husband and constant companion of 62 plus years, W. Tommy Epps; son, Anthony Thomas "Tony" Epps; five grandchildren, April Epps Merritt, Jessica Lynn Epps, Barbara Jean Collins, Sara Jean Epps, and Abigail Marie Epps; and one great-grandson, Dustin Wayne Merritt.

Thanks to the nurses at Medical Center Navicent Health, who took Joanne in as their mom. She always wanted to know about their families even during her illness.

Visitation will be Monday, February 24, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. Joanne will be laid to rest with a graveside funeral service at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, Dry Branch.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 7507 Old Gordon Road, Dry Branch, GA 31020.

