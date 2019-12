Joanne Leverette SmootMay 14, 1931 - December 11, 2019Macon, Ga- Joanne Leverette Smoot, 88, of Macon, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. A graveside funeral service will be held on Friday, December 13, at 2:00 PM in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Robert Hunnicutt officiating. The family will have a time of visitation on Thursday, December 12, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at FairHaven Funeral Home.Mrs. Smoot was born on May 14, 1931, in Byron, Georgia. She was a devoted wife, mother and caregiver, putting her husband, children, and family first and foremost above anything. Mrs. Smoot loved visiting family and friends and was a walking history book.Mrs. Smoot was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence A. Smoot; son, Ray Smoot; parents, Walter and Annie Lou Leverette; sisters, Elsie Union and Jeanette Stokes; and brother, Hardison Leverette.Mrs. Smoot is survived by her daughters, Patricia Smoot and Jean Brooks (Billy); son, Joe Smoot (Debbie); grandchildren, Kristen Brooks, Billy Brooks III (Lindsay), Adam Smoot, Michelle Smoot (William), and Greyson Smoot; several great-grandchildren; sister, Ina Goodin; and numerous nieces, and nephews.Friends may sign the online registry at www.fairhavenmacon.com FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.