Joanne R. Smith
December 6, 1946 - April 21, 2020
Macon , GA- Joanne R. Smith, 73, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. A private graveside service will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Dr. Morgan Kerr officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pine Forest Baptist Church, 1848 Tucker Road, Macon GA 31220.
Joanne was born in Macon, Georgia to the late Merhl K. Riddlemoser and Frances Smith Riddlemoser. She was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Gena White. She was a Nannie who devoted her life to serving and helping families and children. Joanne was a member of Pine Forest Baptist Church and the Ruth Sunday School Class and she enjoyed volunteering at Magnolia Manor and helping with Hospice. She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt.
She is survived by her sons; Scott (Benita) White of Dublin, Neil White of Warner Robins, grandchildren; Ashley (Dusty) Evans, Amanda (Chris) Warren, Sierra Haddock and Jessica Haddock, four great grandchildren, brother; Tommy (Trish) Riddlemoser and several nieces and nephews.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Joanne R. Smith
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 23, 2020