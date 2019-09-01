Guest Book View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Send Flowers Obituary

Joanne Simmons Crosby

February 24, 1942 - August 29, 2019

Warner Robins, Georgia - Joanne Crosby, 77, entered into rest on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Born in Pineview, Georgia, Joanne was the daughter of the late J.W. and Jimmie Simmons. From the early 1970's to the mid 1980's, Joanne, her husband, James, and their children spent many weekends on Lake Jackson. They built their first house on Lake Sinclair in the mid 1980's because of their love for the lake life. In early 1992, they moved to their second home on Lake Sinclair and enjoyed their weekend getaway home at Unicoi Springs Resort in Helen, Georgia. They made their final move back to Centerville in 1999 and enjoyed their grandchildren.

Joanne was a Quality Assurance Specialist at Robins Air Force Base for 26 years. She had a successful post-retirement career as a Licensed Real Estate Agent with Lakeside Realty at Lake Sinclair. Joanne loved the outdoors, landscaping, and planting flowers. She was a member of the Warner Robins Koi Club, a Master Gardener, and part of the Daylily Society of Warner Robins Club. Joanne also spent many years driving in the mountains of Helen. Most of all, Joanne was a woman of great strength who possessed an overwhelming love for her family, especially her grandchildren.

Her memory will forever be treasured by her loving husband of 60 years, James Wayman Crosby; children, James Rodney Crosby (Mary Jo), Chris Crosby, Greg Crosby (Stephanie), and Troy Crosby (Krista); daughter-in-law, Sandy Davis (Doug); grandchildren, Christen Crosby, Justin Crosby (Danielle), Olivia Crosby, Lane Crosby, Lauran Linch, Ashlyn Malcom (Chaz), Jaidan Crosby, and Kathy Jo Crosby; great grandchildren, River Malcom, Paityn Linch, and Prestynn Linch.

At the family's request, all services are private.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Joanne Simmons Crosby to the at 866 Mulberry Street, Macon, Georgia 31201.

Go to





View the online memorial for Joanne Simmons Crosby





Joanne Simmons CrosbyFebruary 24, 1942 - August 29, 2019Warner Robins, Georgia - Joanne Crosby, 77, entered into rest on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Born in Pineview, Georgia, Joanne was the daughter of the late J.W. and Jimmie Simmons. From the early 1970's to the mid 1980's, Joanne, her husband, James, and their children spent many weekends on Lake Jackson. They built their first house on Lake Sinclair in the mid 1980's because of their love for the lake life. In early 1992, they moved to their second home on Lake Sinclair and enjoyed their weekend getaway home at Unicoi Springs Resort in Helen, Georgia. They made their final move back to Centerville in 1999 and enjoyed their grandchildren.Joanne was a Quality Assurance Specialist at Robins Air Force Base for 26 years. She had a successful post-retirement career as a Licensed Real Estate Agent with Lakeside Realty at Lake Sinclair. Joanne loved the outdoors, landscaping, and planting flowers. She was a member of the Warner Robins Koi Club, a Master Gardener, and part of the Daylily Society of Warner Robins Club. Joanne also spent many years driving in the mountains of Helen. Most of all, Joanne was a woman of great strength who possessed an overwhelming love for her family, especially her grandchildren.Her memory will forever be treasured by her loving husband of 60 years, James Wayman Crosby; children, James Rodney Crosby (Mary Jo), Chris Crosby, Greg Crosby (Stephanie), and Troy Crosby (Krista); daughter-in-law, Sandy Davis (Doug); grandchildren, Christen Crosby, Justin Crosby (Danielle), Olivia Crosby, Lane Crosby, Lauran Linch, Ashlyn Malcom (Chaz), Jaidan Crosby, and Kathy Jo Crosby; great grandchildren, River Malcom, Paityn Linch, and Prestynn Linch.At the family's request, all services are private.In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Joanne Simmons Crosby to the at 866 Mulberry Street, Macon, Georgia 31201.Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements. Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.