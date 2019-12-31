Joanne Tarpley Knight
January, 9, 1936 - December, 29, 2019
Macon, GA- Joanne Tarpley Knight, 83, passed away December 29, 2019. A Graveside service will be held at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery at 3:00 PM Thursday, January 2, 2020 with Rev. Grady Mimbs officiating. The family will receive friends starting at 2pm until service time at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home.
Joanne was born in Laurens, County to the late Mabel Lee Tarpley and Horace Bernard Tarpley. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Donald W. Knight, a son Dale T. Knight and a brother Horace Tarpley. Mrs. Knight was a manager at Southern Bell Company and was of the Baptist faith. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and aunt.
Survivors include a son, Anthony (Teresa) Knight; two grandsons, Christopher (Savannah) Knight and Eric (Kayela) Knight; great grandsons, Kraegan Knight, Colton Knight, Brantley Knight; sister, Allison (Gerald) Harper; sister-in-law, Juanita Tarpley and several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020