Jocelyn Marie Moore
December 28, 1983 - June 2, 2019
Atlanta, GA- Home-Going Celebration for Ms. Jocelyn Marie Moore will be Saturday June 8, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Nelson's Memorial Mortuary Chapel.
Jocelyn is survived by her mother and father, Brenda and Junial Clyde Moore and a host of other relatives and friends.
Family visitation will be Friday June 7, 2019 at 5:00 PM and public visitation will be from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Nelson's Memorial Mortuary Chapel.
