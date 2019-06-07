Jocelyn Marie Moore (1983 - 2019)
Service Information
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA
31093
(478)-923-6323
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA 31093
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Obituary
Jocelyn Marie Moore
December 28, 1983 - June 2, 2019
Atlanta, GA- Home-Going Celebration for Ms. Jocelyn Marie Moore will be Saturday June 8, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Nelson's Memorial Mortuary Chapel.
Jocelyn is survived by her mother and father, Brenda and Junial Clyde Moore and a host of other relatives and friends.
Family visitation will be Friday June 7, 2019 at 5:00 PM and public visitation will be from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Nelson's Memorial Mortuary Chapel.


Published in The Telegraph on June 7, 2019
