Joe Ann Knight
March 23, 1937 - February 22, 2020
Macon, GA- Joe Ann Knight passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Hart's Jones County Chapel. Reverend Bob Hamilton will officiate. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service in the chapel. Burial will be at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens.
Joe Ann was born March 23, 1937, in Macon, Georgia to the late Marcus Chester Spear and Inez Johnson Spear. Joe Ann graduated from A.L. Miller High School. She was an electrical technician at Robins AFB, Georgia. She was a former Macon City Bowling Champion. She was a member of East Side Baptist/Northridge Baptist Church for 64 years. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Knight was predeceased by her son, David Marcus Knight. Mrs. Knight is survived by her husband of 62 years, Dewaine A. Knight of Macon, Georgia; one son, Todd Mitchel Knight of Macon, Georgia; three grandchildren, David "Luke" Knight (Lindsay) of Birmingham, Alabama, Andrew M. Knight of Hilton Head, South Carolina, and Jessie Kay Lowe of Macon, Georgia; five great-grandsons, Patton Knight, Thomas Knight, Gabe Lowe, Ian Lowe, and Jensen Daniels; two nieces, Karen Coleman of Macon, Georgia and Gina Maxwell of Brunswick, Georgia; and two nephews, Allen Yates and Evan Yates of Macon, Georgia.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's Jones County Chapel, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray, Georgia 31032 has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Joe Ann Knight
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 25, 2020