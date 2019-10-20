Joe Ann Woodson Jones
June 14, 1940 - October 16, 2019
Macon , GA- Mrs. Joe Ann Woodson Jones was born on June 14, 1940 in Macon, Georgia. She passed on October 16, 2019.
Service will be Tuesday 2pm at Greater Zion Hill Baptist Church. She have five loving daughters, Oria Diann Jones; China (Larry) Carswell; Barbara (Richard) McCrary; Tracey Sweet; of Macon, Georgia and Shirley (Cookie) Thomas of Lithonia, Georgia.
Family can be contacted at 1986 Montpelier Ave. Macon, GA.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 20, 2019