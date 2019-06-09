Joe B. West, Jr.
June 15, 1946 - June 6, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Joe B. West, Jr., 72, went to be with his Lord and Savior on, Thursday, June 6, 2019. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00PM on Monday, June 10, 2019 in the Heritage Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Immediately after service, he will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery. Dr. Bob Dilks will officiate. Visitation will be held from 6:00PM to 8:00PM on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home.
He was born June 15, 1946 to the late Joe Sr. and Aileen Reid West in Perry, Georgia and lived in Warner Robins his entire life. He served his country proudly in the United States Navy. After leaving the service he went to work for Flint Electric for 45 years. Joe never met a stranger. Anyone who encountered him left with a smile on his or her face. His favorite past time was fishing, arrowhead hunting and being outdoors. He loved to travel to the mountains in the fall to look at the beautiful, colorful leaves, God's beauty. The joy of Joe's life was his wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren whom he loved and adored.
Along with his parents he is his preceded in death by 2 grandsons, Christopher Durant and Jacob Durant.
His memory will be forever cherished by his loving wife of 49 years, Cheryl West; children, Kelly Haygood (Kevin), Jennifer West; Amy Collier (Brooks), Brad West; grandchildren, Aaron Durant (Kayly), Tyler Boyd, Logan West, Madison West, Emma Collier, Isabelle Collier; great grandchildren, Sophie Durant, and Abel Durant; sister, Betty Walling; step-sister, Leita Alice Fowler; step-brother, Robbie Moore (Diane); and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, friends may donate to Scotish
Rite Hospital.
Published in The Telegraph on June 9, 2019