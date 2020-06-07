My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Joe Bales
Graber
Annapolis, Maryland- Joe Bales Graber, age 99, died May 30, 2020 in Annapolis, Maryland. She resided in Potomac, Maryland before moving to Annapolis in 1978.
Mrs. Graber was born in Stamford, Texas. She graduated from Louisiana State University and received a Master's Degree in Public Health from the School of Medicine Yale University. Later, she studied interior design in Mexico City.
Prior to her marriage to Captain Ralph C. Graber in 1946, she worked at the Louisiana State Board of Health and the United States Public Health Service. While with the latter organization, she assisted with the development of the first field training program for the PHS Malaria Control in War Areas Office. This office became the Communicable Disease Control Center, now in Atlanta, Georgia.
Following her marriage, she accompanied her husband on his assignments in New Orleans, Boston, Mexico City, and Washington D.C. She did volunteer work in these cities and was an active member and officer of the U.S. Public Health Service Officers' Wives Club.
Mrs. Graber rejoined the U.S. Public Health Service in the Department of Health, Education, and Welfare in 1959. She developed and promoted programs for the aging at the National Institutes of Health; Office of the Secretary, DHEW; and the PHS Division of Chronic Diseases.
These efforts contributed to the establishment of the National Institute on Aging and the Administration on Aging. During this time, she published numerous articles in the field of Gerontology and related services. She also served on many committees, including those of the National Council of Aging, the National Safety Council, and the American Public Welfare Association.
A period with the Drug Related Studies Program in the Center for Health Services Research followed. Here she worked on the development of advanced training programs and delivery systems related to pharmacy.
In 1974, she attended the residential program of the Federal Executive Institute, Charlottesville, Virginia. She returned to her position as Director of Health Resources, Indian Health Service. She received a Distinguished Service Award from the National Indian Council on Aging and the Superior Service Award from the Department of Health, Education and Welfare.
Her professional memberships included Association of Management in Public Health, American Public Health Association and the Gerontology Society. She was a member of the Federal Executive Institute Alumni Association.
Mrs. Graber's special interests included historic preservation, decorative and performing arts, and travel. For a number of years, she served on the Board of Tawes Garden in Annapolis.
She was predeceased by her husband, but is survived by her brother, Joseph J. Bales of Newnan, Georgia. No services are planned. Memorial gifts may be made to the organization of one's choice. An online guest book is available at www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 7, 2020.