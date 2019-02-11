GYSGT Joe Jeff Parkerson
May 30, 1935 - February 9, 2019
Bonaire, Georgia-
GYSGT Joe Jeff Parkerson, U.S. Marine Corps (Ret), passed away at his son's residence in Gray on Saturday, February 9, 2019.
A visitation will be held from 6 – 8 P.M. Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Watson-Hunt Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at Grace Baptist Church in Warner Robins at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 13, 2019, with interment following at Magnolia Park with full military honors.
Mr. Parkerson was the son of the late Joe Brown and Lola V. Giddens Parkerson and had resided in Bonaire since 1974. He was retired from the U.S. Marine Corps with two tours to duty in Viet Nam. After his retirement he became a General Contractor, where he enjoyed building houses and woodworking.
Left to cherish his memory are his children; Emily Sue Christian, Robbin Diane Glass, Glynda Ann Belsome, Joe Jeff Parkerson, Jr., Thomas Jeffrey Parkerson and Lola Denise Parkerson; 28 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and a number of great great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dora Lee Woolen "Judy" Parkerson and a nephew, Keith McLain.
Watson-Hunt Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements and condolences may be left at watsonhunt.com
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 11, 2019