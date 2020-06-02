Joe Keith Wise
October 26, 1965 - May 9, 2020
Forsyth, Georgia- Graveside Services for Joe Wise will be 1:00 PM Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Hopewell United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Survivals include wife, Sandra Wise; children, Santonio (Marquita) Grady, DeShon (Shay) Wise; 4 grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Freeman Funeral Home Forsyth.
View the online memorial for Joe Keith Wise
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 2, 2020.