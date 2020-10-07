Joe R. Alexander
December 3, 1927 - October 1, 2020
Macon, GA- Joe R. Alexander, 92, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020. Per Joe's wishes, there will not be a visitation, memorial, or graveside service. The family requests that donations be made to the donor's favorite charity.
Mr. Alexander was born in Macon, Georgia the son of the late Alda Patton Alexander and Colister Lee Alexander. He was retired from the McKesson Corporation as a drug representative. Mr. Alexander was a 32nd degree Mason and a member of Centenary United Methodist Church.
Mr. Alexander is survived by his wife, Betty W. Alexander; son, Joe Lee Alexander (Gary Green); daughter, Laura Lynn Alexander Boone (Chris); grandchildren, Nora Elizabeth Boone Croom (Justin) and Benjamin Alexander Boone. The family would like to express their gratitude to Joe's caregivers, Diane Dumas, Valerie Harper, Lesia Curtis, Linda Williams, Donna Martin, and Lizzie King.
