October 26, 1952 - February 28, 2019
Rhine, GA- Funeral services for Joe Tom Vaughn will be held at 3:00P.M., Sunday, March 3, at Sharon Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
A native and lifelong resident of Telfair County, Mr. Vaughn was the son of the late Eddie Maurice Vaughn, Sr. and the late Edna Waunell Cravey Vaughn. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and a lifelong farmer. He was preceded in death by a brother, Eddie Maurice Vaughn, Jr.
Survivors include his children, Neil Vaughn (Becky) of Rhine, Danny (Jin) Vaughn of Macon and Jessica (Scott) Morgan of Louisville, KY; sisters, Jeanelle Jones of Rhine and Wanda Moore of Hawkinsville; grandchildren, Alexander Morgan, Ethan Vaughn and Colton Vaughn; niece, Jayci McLoon and a nephew, Jordan Moore.
Vaughn Funeral Home of McRae has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 2, 2019