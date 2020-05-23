Joel Domingus Clarke1/25/1943 - 2/20/2020Hampton, GA- Joel (Joe) Clarke, age 77, of Hampton passed away on Thursday 2/20/20. Joe is preceded in death by his parents, Ira and Shug Clarke and sister Faye Hammock.Joe is survived by his wife of 31 years, Mahria; son, Bo Clarke; step-sons, Mark and Chad Berry (Olivia) and step-daughter Toni Berry-Griffin (Jake); Grand sons; Clayton & Calvin Berry, Elijah, Savannah and Jeremiah Griffin, and Sawyer Berry; and brother, Johnny Clarke. Joe was layed to rest on 2/25/20 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens in Jonesboro where his wife, Mahria, will also be layed to rest at her passing.