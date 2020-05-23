Joel Domingus Clarke
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joel Domingus Clarke
1/25/1943 - 2/20/2020
Hampton, GA- Joel (Joe) Clarke, age 77, of Hampton passed away on Thursday 2/20/20. Joe is preceded in death by his parents, Ira and Shug Clarke and sister Faye Hammock.
Joe is survived by his wife of 31 years, Mahria; son, Bo Clarke; step-sons, Mark and Chad Berry (Olivia) and step-daughter Toni Berry-Griffin (Jake); Grand sons; Clayton & Calvin Berry, Elijah, Savannah and Jeremiah Griffin, and Sawyer Berry; and brother, Johnny Clarke. Joe was layed to rest on 2/25/20 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens in Jonesboro where his wife, Mahria, will also be layed to rest at her passing.


View the online memorial for Joel Domingus Clarke


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved