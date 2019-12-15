Joel Henderson Heard, Jr.
September 19, 1931 - December 5, 2019
Macon, GA- Joel Henderson Heard Jr., 88, died Thursday, December 5. A private memorial service was held on Friday, December 13, with Chaplain Lance Merritt presiding.
Joel is survived by a daughter, Delinda (Ed) Grisamore, grandchildren Ed, Grant (Summer Sterling) and Jake Grisamore, great-grandchildren Brewer, Sterling Gray and Ginny Pope Grisamore, all of Macon, and sister-in-law Haley Heard of Louisville, Kentucky.
Joel was born in Livingston, Tennessee, to the late Joel and Mary Ann Heard. He enjoyed reminiscing about growing up in the Monroe community. He was valedictorian of Livingston Academy.
He graduated from Tennessee Tech with a BA in Education. He received his Masters Degree in Education from Mercer University.
Joel taught for 30 years, mostly in Bibb County public schools. He was devoted to teaching children to read. He had many different strategies to ensure a child would be successful.
Joel had a servant's heart. He was Volunteer Macon's first volunteer. He helped for many years with the food pantry at Shurlington Church of Christ. He was a member of Thomaston Road Church of Christ.
He married the love of his life, Mae Stover Heard, in 1954. Mae passed away in 2008 and they now are reunited in heaven.
The family would like to express appreciation for the love and support of Encompass Hospice for the past year, with special thanks to Shan, Helen, Jennifer and Lance. Special thanks to caregiver Mary King for her devotion.
Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express tributes.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Joel Henderson Heard, Jr.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 15, 2019