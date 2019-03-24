Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joel Lee Hodges. View Sign

Joel Lee Hodges

Jones County, Georgia- Joel Lee Hodges, 28, of Griswoldville Road, died Friday, March 22, 2019, in Cordele, Georgia. The family will greet friends from 2:00pm-3:00pm, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Gray Memorial Chapel in Gray. Funeral services will follow in the funeral home chapel with Mr. Brad Fowler officiating. Interment will be at Stripling-Henderson Cemetery in Jones County.

Joel was born May 23, 1990, in Macon and had lived his entire life in Jones County. He honorably served his country with the United States Army and worked as a loader operator/plant maintenance technician for The Scruggs Company in Cordele. Joel was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. He was preceded in death by grandparents: Harold Hodges, Fred and Catherine Shelton and Bob McMillan.

Joel is survived by his parents: Lee and Freda Hodges; brothers: Jordan Hodges and Cody Hodges; grandparents: Juanita McMillan and Theresa Hodges; aunts and uncles: Teresa and Tommy VanHorne, Glenda and Tommy Blankenship, Rose and Ray Bonner and Rollan and Cindy Pruiett and his significant other: Amber Courson and her daughter: Jasmine.

The family may be contacted at the residence at 1122 Griswoldville Road in Jones County.

Joel Lee HodgesJones County, Georgia- Joel Lee Hodges, 28, of Griswoldville Road, died Friday, March 22, 2019, in Cordele, Georgia. The family will greet friends from 2:00pm-3:00pm, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Gray Memorial Chapel in Gray. Funeral services will follow in the funeral home chapel with Mr. Brad Fowler officiating. Interment will be at Stripling-Henderson Cemetery in Jones County.Joel was born May 23, 1990, in Macon and had lived his entire life in Jones County. He honorably served his country with the United States Army and worked as a loader operator/plant maintenance technician for The Scruggs Company in Cordele. Joel was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. He was preceded in death by grandparents: Harold Hodges, Fred and Catherine Shelton and Bob McMillan.Joel is survived by his parents: Lee and Freda Hodges; brothers: Jordan Hodges and Cody Hodges; grandparents: Juanita McMillan and Theresa Hodges; aunts and uncles: Teresa and Tommy VanHorne, Glenda and Tommy Blankenship, Rose and Ray Bonner and Rollan and Cindy Pruiett and his significant other: Amber Courson and her daughter: Jasmine.The family may be contacted at the residence at 1122 Griswoldville Road in Jones County.Gray Memorial Chapel and Crematory is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements for Joel Lee Hodges.

