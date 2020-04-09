Joey Lewis Williams
June 02, 1959 - April 06, 2020
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Joey Lewis Williams. A private (Family Only) Graveside Service will be held Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Evergreen Cemetery located at 3000 Evergreen Drive, Macon, GA 31206. Reverend Dr. Henderson Carswell will officiate. He leaves to cherish his memories a wife, Gail Williams; three children, Javon Joe Williams, Tawana Ball & Walter Grayer; four siblings, Linda Craig, Kay & Ellis Williams & Cynthia Carswell also a host of other relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 9, 2020