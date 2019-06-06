Joey McCard
Macon, GA- Joey Charles McCard, age 54, surrounded by family passed from this life, June 4, 2019. Joey was born in Macon, GA and graduated from Southwest High School.
Joey was a Master Plumber an owner of McCard Plumbing. He was devoted to his family, a fun loving, hardworking man who enjoyed fishing, water skiing, hunting, traveling and spending time with family and friends at Lake Sinclair.
Joey is survived by his parents Curtis and Loy Rainey McCard; son Justin McCard; brothers Keith & Mike McCard and many other family members.
Visitation will be on Saturday, June 8th at Rocky Creek Baptist Church social hall, 225 Rocky Creek Road, Forsyth, GA 31029 at 10AM. A graveside service will follow in the Church Cemetery at 11AM. The family has requested in lieu of flowers donations be made to Regency SouthernCare Hospice Services, 5233 Riverside Drive, Macon, GA 31210. Williams Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Joey McCard
Published in The Telegraph on June 6, 2019