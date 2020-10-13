1/1
Johanna Charlotte Cook
1928 - 2020
Johanna Charlotte Cook
April 2, 1928 - October 11, 2020
Bonaire, GA- Johanna Charlotte Cook, age 92, joined her beloved husband, James Jackson Cook, in Heaven, on the evening of Sunday, October 11, 2020.
A native of Frankfurt, Germany, Charlotte was born on April 2, 1928, to the late Hans Willy Rudolf and Minna Ida Eichler. She met, fell in love with, and married James, while he was serving in the United States Air Force. Charlotte happily followed him to America and settled into the military life. She took pride in being a career military spouse, homemaker, and devoted stay at home mother to their children. In her spare time, Charlotte loved sewing, crocheting, cooking, gardening, and spending time with her family.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Danny Calvin Cook; and her brother, Hans Mueller.
To forever cherish her memory, Charlotte leaves behind her loving children, James Mark Cook (Jeanna) of Bonaire, Mary Jane Thomaston of Warrenton, Renate Marie Starr (Trammell) of Rome, and Richard Floyd Cook (Nanette) of Oglethorpe; daughter-in-law, Lynne Cook; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and sister, Renate Mueller of Germany.
Charlotte will be laid to rest next to her husband, James, in a private graveside funeral service for her family, on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, in Magnolia Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Charlotte to a military charity of your choice.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Graveside service
Magnolia Park Cemetery
