John A. Anthony, Sr.
Jones COunty, Georgia- John A. Anthony, Sr., 88, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at a local hospital. Memorial services will be private.
Mr. Anthony was born August 25, 1931, in Baltimore, Maryland and had lived in middle Georgia for the past twenty-two years. He honorably served his country with the United States Marines, serving in Korea. He was an avid golfer and also enjoyed bowling in his younger years. Mr. Anthony was a retired Vice President for Owens-Brockway Manufacturing Company.
Mr Anthony is survived by his children: JoAnne Anthony, Janice Beardsley (Dirk), Patricia Anthony, John A. Anthony, Jr., Michael E. Anthony, Sr. (Sheree); grandchildren: Richard Bryson, Scott Beardsley, Chasitie Branham, Rachel Lassen, Thomas Anthony, Justin Anthony, Shelby Lamon, Ashlyn Anthony, Michael Anthony, Jr.; six great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson.
Contributions may be made to the Post 6605, 1101 Corder Road, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088.
Gray Memorial Chapel, 1101 Corder Road, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088. www.graymemorialchapel.com.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 2, 2020