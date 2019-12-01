John A. Demons, Jr.
February 14, 1926 - November 25, 2019
Fort Valley, GA- Services for John A. Demons, Jr. are 1:00P.M., Monday, December 2, 2019 at Trinity Missionary Baptist Church; 507 State University Drive; Fort Valley, GA; with interment at Willow Lake Memorial Gardens. Family visitation and viewing will precede the funeral at Noon.
John A. Demons, Jr. was born February 14, 1926 in Thomson, GA to John and Beulah Demons, Sr. After a brief stint in the army, serving in WWII, he completed his BS degree in Agriculture at Georgia State College (now Savannah State University) in 1949.
He married the late Leona Carter Demons and the couple had 4 children. Later, he married the former Jacquelyn Yvonne Smith on August 18, 1962 and had one daughter.
John worked in Cooperative Extension most of his career becoming the Assistant Director of the 1890 programs at the University of Georgia, then Administrator/Director of Extension Services for the state of Georgia and the founding director of the Extension Program at Fort Valley State University. In 1969 he earned a Master's in Agriculture from North Carolina State University.
John retired in 1981 and was Emeritus Faculty of FVSU and the Cooperative Extension program.
He joined the Peach County Retired Teachers Association, serving as local president twice, the Area (regional) Director and from 1998-99 the State President. He spearheaded the renaming of the organization to the Georgia Retired Educators Association.
He became a member of the Development Authority of Peach County who named the John A. Demons Industrial Park in Fort Valley in his honor. He was inducted into the Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity, Beta Chi Boule in 1989.
A member of the Savannah State University Alumni Association, he was honorary homecoming Parade Marshal 2014. He held local office and Southern Regional Vice-President. In 2015 and elected to the Savannah State University Foundation Hall of Fame.
John was a member of Trinity Missionary Baptist Church where he was on the Deacon board, an Adult Sunday School teacher, director of Christian Education, and chairman of the new sanctuary Building Committee. He was President of the Laymen's Department of the Union Baptist Missionary and Educational Association, and taught in the Georgia Congress of Christian Education. He has been named Trinity Baptist Church Man of the Year.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings; his wife of 47 years, Jacquelyn S. Demons and his namesake, John III.
God called John home on November 25, 2019.
He leaves to mourn: children, Wynette Hammons, Christopher Demons, Donna (Ransom) Hunt of Atlanta and Jamehl (Don) Shegog of Kernersville, NC; ten grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a host of nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends, including Special friends and caregivers, Carolyn Sampson, Ella Matthews, Elaine Hollis, Visiting Angels and Encompass Hospice.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund; 507 State University Drive; Fort Valley, GA 31030 or the American Cancer Society.
Hicks and Sons Mortuary, Fort Valley.
View the online memorial for John A. Demons, Jr.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 1, 2019