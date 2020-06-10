John A. Haskins
1965 - 2020
John A. Haskins
November 16, 1965 - June 6, 2020
Warner Robins , Georgia - John Andrew Haskins, 54, passed away quietly at his residence Saturday, June 6, 2020. A funeral Service honoring his life will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Heritage Memorial Funeral Home. A Graveside service will follow the Funeral Service at 2:00 PM at Miller Family Cemetery in Jones County, Georgia. A visitation with family and friends will be held Friday, June 12, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
Johnny was born on November 16, 1965 to Grace Carolyn Wellborn Haskins and Thomas H. Haskins, Jr. in Macon, Georgia. Johnny was a simple man who loved life and those around him. Johnny loved the outdoors and could often be found in the woods hunting for whitetail deer or at the lake fishing with those he loved. One of his favorite activities was to camp and sit by the fire. Johnny will be remembered as a very dedicated, hardworking Operational Manager for Aramark for more than 20 years. His passion was working with computers and other forms of technology. Johnny was a loving son who cared for his father and assisted him with his healthcare needs.
Johnny is preceded in death by his mother, Grace Carolyn Wellborn Haskins.
His memory will forever be cherished by his beloved Father, Thomas H. Haskins, Jr.; Siblings; Thomas H. Haskins, III (Nancy), Amanda Hicks, Lucinda Watson (Kevin), and Robert "Bobby" Haskins (Kim); Nieces, Jessica Haskins and Hannah Willoughby (Scott); Nephews, Thomas H. Haskins IV, Buck Hicks, Dustin Watson, Derek Watson and Hunter Haskins; Great Niece, Attaleigh Willoughby; Uncle, Paul F. Wellborn (Jane); Cousins, Rachel Wellborn Crabtree, Paul F. Wellborn III, and Summer Wellborn Hahn. He is also survived by a host of other extended family members.
Please go to www.heritagememorial funeralhome.com to sign the online guestbook and to leave a condolence for the family.
It is with great honor Heritage Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with Mr. Haskins's arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory
JUN
13
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Miller Family Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory
701 CARL VINSON PKWY
Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478)329-1400
