John Albert Myers
October 8, 1929 - November 7, 2020
Fort Valley, Georgia - John Albert Myers, age 91, joined his wife of 52 years of marriage, Helen Jenkins Myers, at their mansion in Heaven on Saturday, November 7, 2020. He is preceded in death by his wife Helen, parents Alvin and Ada Kahrs Myers; sisters Jeanne Feltman Zich, Janis Minaker, Jamie Myers, and June Pipkin; brothers Jay, Jan, and Jerry Myers. Left to cherish precious memories are daughter Cindy Yon (Roger) of Fort Valley, GA; son Kenny Myers (Lisa) of Eudora, MS; and a special niece that seemed more like a daughter Diane Hough (Don); grandchildren Tim, Denise, and Jeremy Yon of GA; Sara, Adam, and Jesse Myers of MS; Thomas, and Christopher Hough (Raven) of TN; great-grandchildren Gavin, Kaitlynn, Myles, and Andersyn Yon of GA; Jordan Crawford, and Dominic Williams of GA; Delilah Pinkerton and Samena Tilman of MS; Elizabeth Myers of KS. He also leaves sisters Judi Walters and Jackie Nett; a brother Jim Myers (Bettie) all of WI; sister-in-laws and brother-in-laws Floralee Myers of WI, June (Billy) Hill, Pearl Fly of MS, Bobby (Ann) Jenkins, AR; along with many nieces and nephews. He was a member of Harmony Community Church in Byron, GA. Visitation and funeral services are pending. Burial will follow the funeral service at Forest Hill Cemetery South on East Holmes Road, Memphis, TN. Flowers will be accepted, or make a donation to your favorite charity
in John's memory. Rooks Funeral Home in Fort Valley is in charge of local arrangements.