Mr. John Alfred Lowe
April 8, 1935 - July 25, 2020
Byron, GA- Graveside Services for Mr. John Alfred Lowe are 11:00 A.M., Friday, August 14, 2020 at Allen Temple African Methodist Episcopal Church Cemetery, 207 Lowe Circle, Byron, GA.
Survivors include: wife, Mrs. Margaret Etta Poole Lowe; children, Clinton Tyrone (Palesia) Lowe, Calvin Conrad Lowe, Ralph (Debra) Christopher, Phillis Elaine Lowe (Walter) Manuel, Glenda Louise Lowe and Vanessa Lowe McCullough; 20 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; brother, Matthew (Marie) Zanders; and other relatives.
