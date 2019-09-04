John Alfred Roquemore
June 18, 1938 - September 1, 2019
Forsyth, GA- John Alfred Roquemore passed away Monday, September 1, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Forsyth City Cemetery. Depending on weather elements the graveside service will move to Monroe County Memorial Chapel. Rev. Mark Goolsby will officiate. The family will greet friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Monroe County Memorial Chapel.
Mr. Roquemore, the son of the late Franklin "Frank" Lafayette Roquemore and Rose Earlene Rogers Roquemore was born June 18, 1938, in Forsyth, Georgia. His wife, Charleen Patty Nichols Roquemore and his brother, Thomas Lucian Roquemore preceded him in death. He was a graduate of Mary Persons High School and was a beef and dairy farmer.
Survivors include his children, Lynn Marshall (Hugh) of Denton, Texas, Dean Roquemore of Forsyth and Jim Roquemore (Jodie) of Forsyth; seven grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.
The family requests no flowers but suggests donations to Mary Persons High School, Future Farmers of America, 300 Montpelier Ave. Forsyth, Ga 31029.
Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express tributes.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 4, 2019