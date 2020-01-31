SMSgt. John Alfred Stone, USAF (Ret.)
June 20, 1930 - January 28, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- John Alfred Stone, 89, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.
Born in Selma, Alabama on June 20, 1930, John was a 26-year veteran of the United States Air Force; he retired in 1976 having attained the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. He was known for his wonderful sense of humor and knack for telling funny jokes. Golf, gardening, and spending time with his family were his greatest passions.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 59 years, Barbara J. Stone; his son, Andrew Stone; and his parents, Albert and Eunice Stone.
John is survived by his loving daughters, Barbara Richter (Walter) of Savannah and Cheryl Smith (Todd) of Byron; daughter-in-law, Patty Stone of Warner Robins; six grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Sunday, February 2, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Chaplain Lance Merritt officiating. John will be laid to rest next to Barbara in Magnolia Park Mausoleum following the service.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for SMSgt. John Alfred Stone, USAF (Ret.)
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 31, 2020