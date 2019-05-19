John "J.T." Allan
February 27, 1935 - May 17, 2019
Milledgeville, GA- John "J. T." Allan, 84, of Milledgeville, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019. Funeral services will be private. J.T. Allan was the son of the late William Burns Allan and Margorie Luly Bowman. Mr. Allan was born in Alto, Georgia. He retired as a mechanic at Brown and Williamson. J.T. also worked at Armstrong World Industries. He especially loved his granddaughter, Jessica, life, family, church and making people smile, He enjoyed the outdoors…fishing, traveling, racing cars, photographs and taking pictures. Mr. Allan is preceded in death by his son, James Theron Allan and his brother, Vernon Allan.
Mr. Allan is survived by his wife, Cyndi Allan of Milledgeville; son, John Timothy (Rene) Allan of Milledgeville; grandchildren, Jessica Allan (Mitch) Lovick of Gray, Amanda Marie (Anthony) Oltremari of Milledgeville, Heather Lee (Mike) Cronin of Florida, and James Martin III of Gainesville; many great-grandchildren; sister, Jannette Gamble of Florida; and sister-in-law, Nannette Allan of Florida.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bradley Baptist Church, 821 Monticello Hwy, Gray, GA 31032.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's Jones County Chapel, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray, GA 31032 has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for John "J.T." Allan
Published in The Telegraph on May 19, 2019