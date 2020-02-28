John Allen Abbott, Jr.
March 20, 1932 - February 25, 2020
Macon, Georgia- John Allen Abbott, Jr. of Macon passed away peacefully in his home with his family on February 25, 2020, at the age of 87. Mr. Abbott was born on March 20, 1932, in Sheffield, Alabama. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army, a faithful minister of the Gospel for 40 years, employed by NASA, radio stations throughout Alabama and Arkansas, Crowley's Ridge College Financial Aid Officer, and civil engineer for Warner Robbins Airforce Base.
He was proceeded in death by his first wife of 38 years, Jean Gist Abbott, his second wife of 21 years, Rose Gray Abbott, and his daughter Deta Leilyn Pruett.
Left to cherish his memory and carry on his legacy is his loving family. His children; Lani Guill (Jeff) of Lexington, S.C., Kimberly Holland (David) of Smithfield, VA, and Darryl Abbott (Laurie) of Hiawassee, GA; twelve grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Step-sons; Toby Wakefield (Sharon) of Jacksonville, FL, Tony Wakefield (Pamela) of Jacksonville, FL, and Steve Wakefield (Klara) of Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 28, 2020