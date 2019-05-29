John Alton Rackley
August 5, 1936 - May 27, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- John Alton Rackley, 82, of 1012 Kathryn Ryals Road, Warner Robins, died Monday at Heart of Georgia Hospice.
Born in Perry, he was the youngest son of William Lester Rackley and Annie Watson Rackley. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, retired from Robins Air Force Base and then worked at Houston Marine. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Unadilla.
Survivors: wife, Dale Bryant Rackley of Warner Robins; daughter, Elizabeth Dale Rackley of Perry; sons, J. Stanley Rackley of Perry and J. Christopher Rackley of Warner Robins; sister, Martha Ann Irwin of Wilmington, DE; brother, Harvey Rackley of Perry.
He will be greatly missed by his constant companion, his German shepherd, Snapper.
His siblings, Gladys Folds, Louise Farr, Mae Jenkins, Frances Evans and Lewis Rackley, preceded him in death.
Funeral services will be at 11 AM Thursday in First Baptist Church of Unadilla with interment in Walnut Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5 - 7 PM Wednesday at the funeral home and 4 - 6 PM Thursday at the residence.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church-Van Fund, 911 Cherry Street, Unadilla, Georgia 31091 or Heart of Georgia Hospice, 1120 Morningside Drive, Perry, Georgia 31069.
Friends may register online at www.brannen-nesmith.com.
Brannen-NeSmith Funeral Home of Unadilla has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for John Alton Rackley
Published in The Telegraph on May 29, 2019