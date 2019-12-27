Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John "Barry" Bissinger. View Sign Service Information Hart's Mortuary and Crematory 6324 Peake Road Macon , GA 31210 (478)-746-4322 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Hart's at the Cupola. Funeral service 1:00 PM Houston Heights Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

John "Barry" Bissinger

June 10, 1940 - December 25, 2019

Macon, GA- John "Barry" Bissinger, 79, of Macon, passed away Wednesday, Christmas morning, December 25, 2019. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 1:00PM at Houston Heights Baptist Church with the Reverend Larry Partain, Reverend David Self, and Reverend James Jackson officiating. The family will greet friends Friday, December 27, 2019 from 5:00PM until 7:00PM at Hart's at the Cupola. Interment will be at Macon Memorial Park following the service. Flowers may be sent or, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Houston Heights Baptist Church, P.O. Box 3692, Macon, GA 31206.

Barry was born June 10, 1940 in Jacksonville, Florida to the late Johnny and Dorothy Bissinger. He spent his early years in Macon, Georgia, until he moved to Bronx, New York for 7 years. In 1954, at age 14, he returned to Macon where he remained.

Barry was a graduate of Lanier High School, class of 1959. He went on to serve in the United States Army for 3 years. After his military discharge, Barry worked at Robins Air Force Base for 18 months.

June 11, 1964, Barry began a 41-year career with the Macon Fire Department. He spent his first 6 years in fire suppression, he then was promoted to the Fire Prevention Bureau as an inspector. In 1980, he was promoted to the rank of Captain in Fire Prevention and in 1991, to chief of Fire Prevention. He retired as Chief from the Macon-Bibb Fire Department September 30, 2005.

Barry married his "Help Meet" (Genesis 2:18), Barbara Ann Furney Bissinger, June 21, 1967. They celebrated 51 years of matrimony. Barry went back to college in his late 30's, graduating with a bachelor's degree from Georgia College and State University. He was very active at Houston Heights Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, director of church training, and on various committees.

Barry is preceded in death by his wife and parents. He is survived by his son, Paul Bissinger; sister-in-law, Janie Furney Yarbrough (Monroe); brother-in-law, Doug Furney; and sister-in-law, Bon Furney Evans (Kenny).

