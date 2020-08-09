1/1
John Brian Battle
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Brian Battle
February 20, 1961 - August 7, 2020
Lizella, GA- John Brian Battle, 59, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020. A Celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Dr. Brad Marchman officiating. The family will greet friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
John was born in Winter Park, FL to the late Albert Lamar "Buck" Battle Jr. and Carolyn Joyce Roberts Battle. He was retired as a Park Ranger from Lake Tobesofkee. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved being with his family.
He is survived by his son, Koban Battle, daughter, Elizabeth "Lizzy" (Richard) Keene, grandchildren, Aubrey Battle, Aliyah Keene and John Thomas Keene, sister, Barbara Battle Mohr, nephew, Doug Danat, step-father, Gerald Griffin, step-sisters, Pamela Nicholson and Kathi Griffin.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for John Brian Battle



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
4784775737
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved