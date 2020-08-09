John Brian Battle
February 20, 1961 - August 7, 2020
Lizella, GA- John Brian Battle, 59, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020. A Celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Dr. Brad Marchman officiating. The family will greet friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
John was born in Winter Park, FL to the late Albert Lamar "Buck" Battle Jr. and Carolyn Joyce Roberts Battle. He was retired as a Park Ranger from Lake Tobesofkee. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved being with his family.
He is survived by his son, Koban Battle, daughter, Elizabeth "Lizzy" (Richard) Keene, grandchildren, Aubrey Battle, Aliyah Keene and John Thomas Keene, sister, Barbara Battle Mohr, nephew, Doug Danat, step-father, Gerald Griffin, step-sisters, Pamela Nicholson and Kathi Griffin.
