John C. Stocker
1939 - 2020
SMSgt. John C. Stocker, USAF (Ret.)
January 9, 1939 - November 10, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia - On Tuesday, November 10, 2020, John C. Stocker entered into eternal rest at the age of 81. He was born in Lexington, Kentucky on January 9, 1939 and graduated in 1957 from Madison Central High School in Richmond, Kentucky. Following graduation, John proudly joined the United States Air Force from where he retired having attained the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. He later dedicated a number of years as a mechanic for Atlantic Southeast Airlines before retiring a second time. John was a proud member of the Fort Valley Masonic Lodge #110 F & AM.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Peggy C. Stocker; his son, John Edward Stocker; and his parents, Elias Clayton and Elva Mae Clayton.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Debra Kelman (George) of Goldsboro, North Carolina, David McLarney (Margaret) of Charlotte, North Carolina, Patti McLeroy (Marcus) of Fort Valley, and Michele Smither of Warner Robins; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Bill Stocker (Mary) and Lowell Stocker, both of Winchester, Kentucky.
A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 2:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A memorial service celebrating John's life will immediately follow at 3:30 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest in Parkway Memorial Gardens following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Mr. Stocker to the Wounded Warrior Project Foundation, 4899 Belford Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.
For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/.
Learn about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at mcculloughfh.com. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.



Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 13, 2020.
