John Cecil Daniels (1930 - 2019)
  • "With deepest sympathy. God bless this family during your..."
    - Mary Fuller
  • "So sorry to hear of your loss. We will remain in prayer..."
    - David & Elaine Lucas & Family
  • "I offer my deepest condolences to the family. May you all..."
  • "May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of..."
  • "My deepest condolences to the family. May you find strength..."
    - Michelle
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA
31204
(478)-477-5737
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
John Cecil Daniels
August 12, 1930 - June 17, 2019
Macon, GA-
A memorial service to celebrate Cecil's life and the many ways he impacted the world will be held at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home, 3969 Mercer University Drive on Saturday, June 22 at 11 am. Visitation will be held one hour prior, at 10 am. Cecil grew and loved flowers his whole life, but he doesn't need them now. He would prefer you donate your time or other resources to the . Some of his favorites were Lions Club and Martha Bowman Methodist Church. Lions Club members who attend the funeral are invited to wear their Lions vest.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.


