John Cecil Daniels
August 12, 1930 - June 17, 2019
Macon, GA-
A memorial service to celebrate Cecil's life and the many ways he impacted the world will be held at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home, 3969 Mercer University Drive on Saturday, June 22 at 11 am. Visitation will be held one hour prior, at 10 am. Cecil grew and loved flowers his whole life, but he doesn't need them now. He would prefer you donate your time or other resources to the . Some of his favorites were Lions Club and Martha Bowman Methodist Church. Lions Club members who attend the funeral are invited to wear their Lions vest.
Published in The Telegraph on June 21, 2019