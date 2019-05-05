Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Charles Waters. View Sign Service Information Hart's Mortuary and Crematory 765 Cherry Street Macon , GA 31201 (478)-746-4321 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Mulberry United Methodist Church Macon , GA View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Mulberry United Methodist Church Macon , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John Charles Waters

June 15, 1959 - May 2, 2019

Gray, GA- John Waters, 59, of Gray, GA passed away peacefully and went home to be with the Lord surrounded by his family Thursday evening May 2, 2019. The family will hold a reception at the Mulberry United Methodist Church in Macon Monday, May 6, 2019 at 1:00pm to receive family and friends followed by a memorial service in the Mulberry chapel at 2:00pm officiated by Matt Woodbery, Senior Pastor, and Jeff Cook, Associate Pastor. The staff at Mulberry UMC and Hart's Mortuary are assisting the family in celebrating John's life on earth.

John fought a long battle with severe handicaps brought on by a case of meningitis he contracted as a young man in his 20s. Over the years, in spite of his handicaps, John remained joyful in spirit encouraging his family, friends, and caregivers with a huge smile, a vigorous handshake, a hearty "Hello!" or in proclaiming "Thank God I'm still alive and still kickin'."

John is survived by his parents, Bob and Anna Waters of Macon, GA, his sister Laura Waters of South Burlington, VT, and his brother Jim Waters of Macon, along with other family members and friends. The family wants to acknowledge the outstanding care John received over the years at various facilities, but especially for the fine folks at the Gray Health and Rehabilitation. The support John and the family received there was outstanding in every way.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Mulberry Methodist Macon Outreach Program.

We are encouraged by the knowledge that John is now completely healed and is more alive than he has ever been for "He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain…" John is "still alive and still kickin'."

Register online at

Hart's Mortuary, 765 Cherry Street, has charge of arrangements.





View the online memorial for John Charles Waters





John Charles WatersJune 15, 1959 - May 2, 2019Gray, GA- John Waters, 59, of Gray, GA passed away peacefully and went home to be with the Lord surrounded by his family Thursday evening May 2, 2019. The family will hold a reception at the Mulberry United Methodist Church in Macon Monday, May 6, 2019 at 1:00pm to receive family and friends followed by a memorial service in the Mulberry chapel at 2:00pm officiated by Matt Woodbery, Senior Pastor, and Jeff Cook, Associate Pastor. The staff at Mulberry UMC and Hart's Mortuary are assisting the family in celebrating John's life on earth.John fought a long battle with severe handicaps brought on by a case of meningitis he contracted as a young man in his 20s. Over the years, in spite of his handicaps, John remained joyful in spirit encouraging his family, friends, and caregivers with a huge smile, a vigorous handshake, a hearty "Hello!" or in proclaiming "Thank God I'm still alive and still kickin'."John is survived by his parents, Bob and Anna Waters of Macon, GA, his sister Laura Waters of South Burlington, VT, and his brother Jim Waters of Macon, along with other family members and friends. The family wants to acknowledge the outstanding care John received over the years at various facilities, but especially for the fine folks at the Gray Health and Rehabilitation. The support John and the family received there was outstanding in every way.In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Mulberry Methodist Macon Outreach Program.We are encouraged by the knowledge that John is now completely healed and is more alive than he has ever been for "He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain…" John is "still alive and still kickin'."Register online at www.hartsmort.com Hart's Mortuary, 765 Cherry Street, has charge of arrangements. Published in The Telegraph on May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close