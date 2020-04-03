John Clifton Jones
01/04/1931 - 03/30/2020
MACON, GA- John Clifton Jones, 89, of Zebulon Rd., passed away March 30, 2020 in Macon.
Services will be held at a later date in the Jeffersonville City Cemetery.
Mr. Jones was born in Macon, GA, he was raised in Jeffersonville, GA and has lived in Macon since 1951. He retired from Robins AFB as Director of Contracting for the Air Force Reserve. Cliff was a member of Ingleside Baptist Church. He was a graduate of Mercer University and a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Mr. Jones was a Veteran of the United States Navy serving in the Korean War. He was the son of the late John L. and Mary Methvin Jones, and was preceded in death by his brothers, Willie Joseph Jones and Claude M. Jones.
Survivors include his daughter, Jennifer Boyd.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 3, 2020