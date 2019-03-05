Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Coleman Tidwell. View Sign

John Coleman Tidwell

November 15, 1941 - March 3, 2019

Macon, GA- John Coleman Tidwell, known to his family as "Big Coleman", passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019. The funeral will be held Thursday, March 7th at First Presbyterian Church at 11:00 AM with the Reverends Chip Miller and John Kinser officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 6th from 5:00 PM until 7 PM at Hart's at the Cupola. Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 682 Mulberry St., Macon, 31201, Compassus Hospice, 1100 Northside Crossing, Macon, 31210, or , 886 Mulberry St, Macon, 31201.

Coleman was born November 15, 1941 in Macon, Georgia to Dan and Martha Tidwell. He attended Lanier High School and Georgia Tech, where he participated in the Co-op program with Bibb Mill, and was a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. He graduated with a degree in Industrial Management. Coleman also earned a Juris Doctorate from Mercer University School of Law. After graduation, Coleman served as the Trustee for the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Middle District of Georgia. He also worked with his father at Dan Tidwell Insurance Agency, eventually becoming owner of what is now Tidwell and Hilburn Insurance. Coleman was a member of First Presbyterian Church, where he served as a deacon. He was also a member of Bon Hommes, Idle Hour Golf & Country Club, the Macon Lions Club and the Air National Guard.

Coleman was an avid golfer and hunter. He loved nothing more than his wife, children and grandchildren. Coleman is preceded in death by his parents, Dan and Martha Tidwell, sister, Martha Ann Kammerer of Greensboro, Georgia, and sister-in-law and brother-in- law Jenna Lee and Bill Cummings of Rockmart, Georgia.

He is survived by his adoring wife of 52 years, Hilda Wilson Tidwell of Macon; daughter, Lee (Mark) Barrow; sons, Coleman (Monique) Tidwell, Jr., and Dan (Ashley) Tidwell, all of Macon; grandsons, Mark and Samuel Barrow, and John Coleman and Cash Tidwell, all of Macon; sisters-in-law, Eloise (Billy) Dasher and Betty (Jim)Wilcox of Macon; brother-in-law, Ed Kammerer of Greensboro, Georgia; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give a special thank you to all of Coleman's caregivers.

