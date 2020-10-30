John D. Padgett
February 2, 1939 - October 28, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- John D. Padgett passed away on October 28, 2020. He was 81 years old. John was born in McRae, Georgia, on February 2, 1939, to the late George O. and Eula Mae Padgett. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Pat Padgett, and sister Alberta Lewis.
John spent many years working at Burkes Furniture. He then worked for Anchor Glass for 10 years before becoming a general manager at National Exterminating, where he worked for 30 years. A member of Elko Baptist Church, John was an avid hunter and fisherman in his spare time.
Left to cherish the memory of John are his wife, Mary Ann Padgett; daughter, Tammy Etheridge (Glenn) of Warner Robins; son, Daryl Padgett (Jamie) of Warner Robins; grandchildren, Heather Yancey (Emmett) of Lenox, Nikki Laidlaw of Warner Robins, and Austin Padgett (Florencia) of Clearwater, Florida; great grandchildren, Celena Luna, Chloe Luna, Karleigh Wade, Garrett Wade and Cayden Hayes; and brothers, Kenneth Padgett of Perry and Oris Padgett of Elko.
Visitation will take place on Saturday, October 31, 2020, from 12:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. Immediately following visitation, a service celebrating John's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel at McCullough Funeral Home. Afterward, John will be laid to rest in Parkway Memorial Gardens. Pastor Wayne Holcomb will officiate the service.
The family will accept flowers or memorials may be given in John's name to Elko Baptist Church, 112 Oak Street, Elko, GA 31025.
