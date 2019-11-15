John D. Wingfield
April 9, 1935 - October 22, 2019
MACON, GA- John Dyson Wingfield, 84, formerly of Perry, GA, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019. John was born and raised in Umatilla, FL, graduating from the University of FL. Following college, John had a 20yr USAF career, earning a Master's Degree and many other honors along the way. John's final career was MIS Director at Central Georgia's Houston County Annex for 15yrs where he was fondly referred to as "Big John" by those who worked with him.
John always had a neverending zest for learning. He was a member of the Amateur Radio Assoc, GA Beekeepers Assoc, Master Gardener Assoc, the Shriners and the Wingfield Family Society serving as "Lord of the Manor". He also loved to fish, build, repair, and tell amazing stories. He was a friend to many.
John is survived by his wife of 60 years, Dorothy Culpepper, his daughters Julie (Jeff) Ackemann and Janie Wingfield; grandchildren, Emily (Bryce) McCoy, Meghan Ackemann and Jake Wingfield-Wengler, and "brother" Ray (Jackie) Guenther of Altoona, FL, and other cousins. He is preceded in death by "sister" Helen (Donnie) Scott of Altoona, FL.
A Memorial Celebration for John will be held at the Grand Ballroom at the Carlyle Place on Friday, December 20th from 2-4pm.
Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 15 to Dec. 19, 2019