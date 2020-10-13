1/1
John David Cranshaw
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John David Cranshaw
October 22,1945 - October 11,2020
Warner Robins, Ga- WARNER ROBINS, GA-John David Cranshaw, 74, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020. A funeral service is scheduled for Friday, October 16, 11:00AM in the chapel of Heritage Memorial Funeral Home. A visitation is scheduled for Friday, 10:00AM, one hour before the service. The Reverend Bonnie Underwood will officiate.
David was born October 22, 1945 in Atlanta to the late John Paul and Lonieze Holbrook Cranshaw. David retired as the Vice President and General Manager of the Georgia Eagle Media Newspaper. Previously, he served as the editor for the Buyer's Guide for five years, the editorial board for the Telegraph, and writer for the Daily Sun and Houston Home Journal. David also worked as the Director for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. He was the afternoon anchor for WGST Atlanta, Disc Jockey for WRFC Athens, WCVP Murphy, NC, WRPB Warner Robins, WNEX Macon, and WPGA Perry. He served his country proudly as a paratrooper in the United States Army Reserves in Fort Valley. He was a member of the All Saints Episcopal Church and an avid golfer, flower gardener. and antique collector. He was a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, and companion, and he will be missed by everyone who knew him. In addition to his parents, David is preceded in death by his niece, Maranda Cranshaw Masters.
His memory will forever be cherished by his son, John (Amy) Cranshaw of Savannah; his loving companion of twenty-five years, Judy Morrow; grandchildren: Tyler and Keagan Cranshaw; great grandchildren: Waylon and Weston; brother: Vaughn (Joy) Cranshaw of Cartersville; and niece, Davia Cranshaw.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 5962 Zebulon Rd. Macon, Georgia 31210.


View the online memorial for John David Cranshaw


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
10:00 AM
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory
701 CARL VINSON PKWY
Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478)329-1400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved