John Dennis Bryant

October 13, 1930 - January 4, 2020

Macon, GA- John Dennis Bryant, 89, of Macon, died Saturday, January 4, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 3:00PM Tuesday, January 7, 2020 with the Reverend Wayne Anthony officiating. Burial will in Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Boy Scouts of America, Central Georgia Council, 4335 Confederate Way, Macon, GA 31217.

Dennis was the son of the late William Shove Bryant, Sr and Napper Johnson Bryant. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Geneva Bell Bryant and his siblings, Nina Bryant Hamrick, William Shove Bryant, Jr., Hugh Johnson Bryant, Malcolm Felix Bryant, and James Edward Bryant. He is survived by many nieces and nephews, and his caregivers, Shawnna Adams and Cynthia Gilliard.

Dennis was a crop farmer in his early life and then went on to earn his real estate brokerage license and formed the company Realty One, Inc. which specialized in selling timberland. He was passionate about music, especially singing and playing the saxophone and guitar. He earned his pilot's license in the 1950's and loved to fly his plane for sightseeing and aerial photography.

The Central Georgia Council is very grateful for our long time relationship with Mr. Dennis Bryant, going back to the 1940's. Mr. Bryant started out as a Scout in the Central Georgia Council back in 1946. In 1952 he moved up into the leadership role as Scoutmaster for Troop 20. From 1952-1979 Mr. Bryant was a dedicated volunteer to Troop 20 serving in multiple roles; Scoutmaster, Committee Member and Committee Chairman. In 2011 Mr. Bryant was awarded the prestigious Golden Eagle Award for his outstanding service and active involvement in the community.

