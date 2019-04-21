John Derrick Payne
11/27/1959 - 04/20/2019
DANVILLE, GA- John Derrick Payne, 59, passed away Saturday April 20, 2019 in Eastman, Ga.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm Monday April 22, 2019 in Walnut Creek Baptist Church on Hwy 112 in Wilkinson County. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Rev. Victor Gilbert will be officiating.
Derrick was born in Macon, the son of the late John M. and Hettie Howell Payne. Derrick was in the Prospecting Dept. of Nord Kaolin. He attended the Jeffersonville Church of God.
Survivors include his children, Eric Payne, Royce Payne, and Rachel (Josh) Thigpen. Brother, Cyler (Phyllis) Payne. Sister, Marion (Gene) Beacham. Grandchild, Raegan Thigpen. His Companion, Angela Lawrence. Seveal Nieces and Nephews
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 21, 2019