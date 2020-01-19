John Douglas Sammons
October 29, 1946 - January 11, 2020
Macon, GA- JOHN DOUGLAS SAMMONS, 73, died peacefully at home January 11, 2020. He was born in Macon on October 29, 1946 to Cortez Douglas and James Paul Sammons. He is survived by his sister, Letitia Clark; nephews, Jeffrey and Douglas Clark and niece, Cathryn Cohenour. Johnny was a member of Riverside United Methodist Church, and resided at St. Paul Apartments.
Johnny's Celebration of Life will be held Monday, January 20th at Riverside UMC at 11:00, with Visitation at 10:00. See www.snowscs.com for further details.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 19, 2020