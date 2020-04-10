Pastor John Dukes
April 30, 1942 - April 4, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- A family only private graveside service for Pastor John Dukes will be held Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Magnolia Park Cemetery (205 S. Pleasant Hill Road, Warner Robins, GA)
Friends and Church Family can come by Magnolia Park Cemetery one hour before the Service (10:00 AM – 10:45 AM) to sign the Book.
A Memorial Service for Pastor Dukes will be held at a later date.
Please continue to keep Min. Dannie Dukes and family in your prayers.
Services entrusted to Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 10, 2020