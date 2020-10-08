John Durbin
March 5, 1945 - October 5, 2020
Macon, GA- John A. Durbin, 75, from Macon, Georgia passed away on October 5, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 1:00 PM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 Poplar Street, Macon GA. Fr. Scott Winchel will be officiating. A rosary will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 5:00 PM at Hart's Mortuary, 765 Cherry Street, Macon GA.
John was born in Muenster, Texas in 1945. He was a proud graduate of St. Aloysius High School, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Upon graduation from high school, John went on to attend and graduate from Louisiana State University. John moved to Georgia and settled in Macon, where along with his wife Glenda, he opened and operated Carpet Salvage II, Inc. He was the oldest of eight children and the proud father of 3 wonderful sons. His greatest joy in life was his grandchildren. He was a long time member of the Macon Duplicate Bridge Club and loved all things sports. John loved keeping up with golf, baseball and football scores while never missing an episode of Jeopardy. He could often be found watching old tv classics or catching the newest release at the movie theater. He was deeply loved and will be terribly missed.
John is survived by his wife, Glenda, sons Mark (Joan) and Mark (Kim); his brothers Gary (Mary) of Austin, TX, Glenn(Celia) of Raceland, LA, Chris (Cindy) of Madisonville, LA and Randy (Karen) of Kenner, LA. His sisters Elaine Yetta (Vincent) of Covington, LA and Mary Bravo (Clint) of Covington, LA. He was loved by his grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Michael (Claire), his parents (John and Veronica) and his brother Ricky Durbin.
Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon GA. Has charge of arrangements.
