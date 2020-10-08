1/
John Durbin
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Durbin
March 5, 1945 - October 5, 2020
Macon, GA- John A. Durbin, 75, from Macon, Georgia passed away on October 5, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 1:00 PM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 Poplar Street, Macon GA. Fr. Scott Winchel will be officiating. A rosary will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 5:00 PM at Hart's Mortuary, 765 Cherry Street, Macon GA.
John was born in Muenster, Texas in 1945. He was a proud graduate of St. Aloysius High School, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Upon graduation from high school, John went on to attend and graduate from Louisiana State University. John moved to Georgia and settled in Macon, where along with his wife Glenda, he opened and operated Carpet Salvage II, Inc. He was the oldest of eight children and the proud father of 3 wonderful sons. His greatest joy in life was his grandchildren. He was a long time member of the Macon Duplicate Bridge Club and loved all things sports. John loved keeping up with golf, baseball and football scores while never missing an episode of Jeopardy. He could often be found watching old tv classics or catching the newest release at the movie theater. He was deeply loved and will be terribly missed.
John is survived by his wife, Glenda, sons Mark (Joan) and Mark (Kim); his brothers Gary (Mary) of Austin, TX, Glenn(Celia) of Raceland, LA, Chris (Cindy) of Madisonville, LA and Randy (Karen) of Kenner, LA. His sisters Elaine Yetta (Vincent) of Covington, LA and Mary Bravo (Clint) of Covington, LA. He was loved by his grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Michael (Claire), his parents (John and Veronica) and his brother Ricky Durbin.
Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon GA. Has charge of arrangements.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.


View the online memorial for John Durbin



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Funeral service
01:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
765 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
478-746-4321
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved