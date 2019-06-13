Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John E. Thomas Jr.. View Sign Service Information Hutchings Funeral Home, Inc. 536 New Street Macon , GA 31201 (478)-743-1212 Visitation 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM Chapel of Hutchings Funeral Home Send Flowers Obituary

John E. Thomas, Jr.

July 18, 1926 - June 7, 2019

Macon, GA- Services for Mr. John Epthrin Thomas, Jr. will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Greater Bellevue Baptist Church, 4041 Mumford Road, with entombment at Macon Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 5:30-7:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Hutchings Funeral Home.

One of nine children, Mr. Thomas was born on July 18, 1926 in Macon, Georgia. He attended school in Macon and graduated from Hudson High School as a member of the Class of 1944.

In April 1945, he was drafted into the U.S.

After being honorably discharged from the Army in 1946, Mr. Thomas joined the Army Reserves, but an eye injury soon ended his Army career. With the Army no longer an option, in 1949 he began working at Robins Air Force Base, retiring in 1983. For over 34 years, he worked in and supervised mail operations for the entire base. Known affectionately as the "mail man of Robins", he supervised nine different work functions that included mail and postal management, administrative orders, effective writing and military correspondence and document security.

After retiring Mr. Thomas became an avid runner participating in many local and statewide road races. He won numerous trophies and other awards for finishing in the top three in his age group.

Mr. Thomas joined Greater Bellevue Baptist Church at 19 where he was a dedicated member until his health declined. At the time of his death, he was the oldest male member of the church. In 2016, Mr. Thomas was given a special commendation designating him as Deacon Emeritus, recognizing his more than 50 years of service as a deacon.

A Renaissance man who truly could do anything; Mr. Thomas had a lifelong curiosity that resulted in a tremendous skill/knowledge base of a wide range of interests. He was a decorated veteran, award-winning "elder" athlete, renowned chef, world-class tinkerer, famed collector, and championship-quality debater.

Mr. Thomas is preceded in death by his beloved spouse and partner of 65 years, Mrs. Virginia Johnson Thomas; parents, Mr. John E. Sr. and Mrs. Bessie W. Thomas; sisters, Mrs. Willie Bell Reese, Mrs. Isoline Willis, Mrs. Eva M. Rawls, Mrs. Christine Hose; brothers, Mr. Filmore M. Thomas, Sr. , Mr. Arthur Thomas, Mr. Otis Thomas.

Left to cherish his memory are daughters, Sandra (John) Haugabrook and Donna (Roger DeBona, Jr.) Thomas; grandchildren, Yolande (Fabion) Vicks, Isaac (Tymika) Gibson, Daniel Gibson; 8 great grandchildren; sister, Mrs. Rebecca T. Gore; two sisters-in-law, Mrs. Lettie M. Johnson and Dr. Betty J. Tolbert; other relatives and friends.

A member of the greatest generation, and a great man! Our hearts are broken.





View the online memorial for John E. Thomas, Jr.



John E. Thomas, Jr.July 18, 1926 - June 7, 2019Macon, GA- Services for Mr. John Epthrin Thomas, Jr. will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Greater Bellevue Baptist Church, 4041 Mumford Road, with entombment at Macon Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 5:30-7:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Hutchings Funeral Home.One of nine children, Mr. Thomas was born on July 18, 1926 in Macon, Georgia. He attended school in Macon and graduated from Hudson High School as a member of the Class of 1944.In April 1945, he was drafted into the U.S. Army . Mr. Thomas became a member of the World Occupational Force, 3111th Quartermaster Service Company. His job was to help restore order to war torn countries oversees including Belgium, Germany, Spain, France and Japan. While in Germany, Mr. Thomas was privileged to witness history when he was allowed to attend the Nuremberg Trials and see several of the most notorious Nazis, including Hermann Goering and Rudolf Hess, brought to justice.After being honorably discharged from the Army in 1946, Mr. Thomas joined the Army Reserves, but an eye injury soon ended his Army career. With the Army no longer an option, in 1949 he began working at Robins Air Force Base, retiring in 1983. For over 34 years, he worked in and supervised mail operations for the entire base. Known affectionately as the "mail man of Robins", he supervised nine different work functions that included mail and postal management, administrative orders, effective writing and military correspondence and document security.After retiring Mr. Thomas became an avid runner participating in many local and statewide road races. He won numerous trophies and other awards for finishing in the top three in his age group.Mr. Thomas joined Greater Bellevue Baptist Church at 19 where he was a dedicated member until his health declined. At the time of his death, he was the oldest male member of the church. In 2016, Mr. Thomas was given a special commendation designating him as Deacon Emeritus, recognizing his more than 50 years of service as a deacon.A Renaissance man who truly could do anything; Mr. Thomas had a lifelong curiosity that resulted in a tremendous skill/knowledge base of a wide range of interests. He was a decorated veteran, award-winning "elder" athlete, renowned chef, world-class tinkerer, famed collector, and championship-quality debater.Mr. Thomas is preceded in death by his beloved spouse and partner of 65 years, Mrs. Virginia Johnson Thomas; parents, Mr. John E. Sr. and Mrs. Bessie W. Thomas; sisters, Mrs. Willie Bell Reese, Mrs. Isoline Willis, Mrs. Eva M. Rawls, Mrs. Christine Hose; brothers, Mr. Filmore M. Thomas, Sr. , Mr. Arthur Thomas, Mr. Otis Thomas.Left to cherish his memory are daughters, Sandra (John) Haugabrook and Donna (Roger DeBona, Jr.) Thomas; grandchildren, Yolande (Fabion) Vicks, Isaac (Tymika) Gibson, Daniel Gibson; 8 great grandchildren; sister, Mrs. Rebecca T. Gore; two sisters-in-law, Mrs. Lettie M. Johnson and Dr. Betty J. Tolbert; other relatives and friends.A member of the greatest generation, and a great man! Our hearts are broken. Published in The Telegraph on June 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to Today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close