John E. Wynn
July 16, 1948 - June 22, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- John Edward Wynn, 71, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2020.
Mr. Wynn was born on July 16, 1948, in Tarentum, Pennsylvania, to the late Ralph and Gwen Stitt Wynn. He lived most of his life in California before moving to Warner Robins in 1999. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. As a civilian, he worked as a security guard for various companies in California and then became a corrections officer for the Georgia Department of Corrections. John was a huge fan of both Clint Eastwood and Elvis Presley.
His memory will forever be treasured by his former wife, Susan Wynn of Macon; his children, Shannon Downing (Mark) of Juliette and Sean Wynn (Jerri) of Warner Robins; his grandchildren, Clint Downing, Joshua Downing, Damion Downing, and Daisy Wynn; his niece, Linda Norwood; and his nephew, Scott Feck.
At the family's request, all services will be private. Memorial contributions may be sent to Wounded Warrior Project at support.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Friends may go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign an online registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for John E. Wynn
July 16, 1948 - June 22, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- John Edward Wynn, 71, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2020.
Mr. Wynn was born on July 16, 1948, in Tarentum, Pennsylvania, to the late Ralph and Gwen Stitt Wynn. He lived most of his life in California before moving to Warner Robins in 1999. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. As a civilian, he worked as a security guard for various companies in California and then became a corrections officer for the Georgia Department of Corrections. John was a huge fan of both Clint Eastwood and Elvis Presley.
His memory will forever be treasured by his former wife, Susan Wynn of Macon; his children, Shannon Downing (Mark) of Juliette and Sean Wynn (Jerri) of Warner Robins; his grandchildren, Clint Downing, Joshua Downing, Damion Downing, and Daisy Wynn; his niece, Linda Norwood; and his nephew, Scott Feck.
At the family's request, all services will be private. Memorial contributions may be sent to Wounded Warrior Project at support.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Friends may go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign an online registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for John E. Wynn
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 24, 2020.